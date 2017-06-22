GSTN to launch helpline for taxpayers, officials on Jun 25

GST Network, the company providing IT backbone for the GST, will launch two call centres on Sunday to handle queries from taxpayers and tax officials.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be rolled out from July 1, and GSTN will have a major role to play as it will have to handle the huge traffic of invoices and turnover details of companies.

GSTN has partnered with IT giants Infosys and Tech Mahindra for launching the call centres.

For any enrolment queries, taxpayers may call on the call centre number 0120-4888999.

The call centre for taxpayers will be manned by over 200 trained professionals, and will be increased to 400 going forward.

"With many taxpayers requiring help and guidance to be able to transition to the new technology, the call centres will go live from June 25 to ensure that tax payer enrolments /new registrations under GST are done smoothly," GSTN said in a statement.

"We are aware that not all taxpayers are well-versed with technology and might face some difficulties in completing their registration and application process. We believe as the technology provider, it is our duty to provide all help to them to smoothen their transition," GSTN Chairman Navin Kumar said.

The GSTN has set up a portal equipped to handle as many as 2.6 billion transactions every month.

Besides, to assist central and state tax officials, the GSTN has set up another call centre number 0124-4479900 for assistance.

"This 40 person team will cater only to tax officials of the states, Central Govt (CBEC). Like the first one, this will also be live from June 25," Kumar said.