GST rollout may bring in big opportunities for IT companies

Moneycontrol News

The implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) will likely provide a fillip to Indian IT companies which are reeling under pressure on the back of Donald Trump-introduced H1B visa curbs and a global slowdown.

Industry experts believe that the GST rollout will provide the IT companies with an opportunity similar to the Y2K problem in 2000 and will be worth USD 1 billion business opportunity, according to The Financial Express.

The report quoted former board member of Infosys, Mohandas Pai as saying it will present Rs 6,000 crore opportunity for IT companies in the next couple of years, and later become an annuity business.

Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN), a not-for-profit company is the nodal agency for maintaining the GST system, has been entrusted to build an indirect taxation platform for GST to help firms and individuals file, prepare, rectify returns and make payment of indirect tax liabilities.

The opportunities that are coming to the IT companies are creating point of sale billing software, developing payment solutions and e-signing products.

GST returns need to be filed on a monthly basis and providing ERP solutions to the small and medium-sized businesses to help them record GST transactions, upload invoice and return filing is a business opportunity coming to them.

Other opportunities include creating point of sales billing software, developing payment solutions and e-signing products. Cloud-based service providers are also expected to gain from the huge storage requirement of both state and the Centre.