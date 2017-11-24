GST rate cut: FMCG companies asked to display new MRP on existing stock

The government has ordered manufacturers of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to display new price tags on existing stock so that the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cut is reflected, The Economic Times reported.

The order came from the Department of Consumer Affairs' Metrology Division, which looks at matters pertaining to measurement and labelling.

"Permission is granted under the legal metrology rules to affix an additional sticker or stamping for declaration of reduced MRPs (maximum retail prices). Earlier labelling of MRP will continue to be visible," the division said in a letter dated November 16 that the newspaper reviewed.

In light of the cut in GST on 178 products by the GST Council, consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan said companies were allowed to "affix an additional sticker or stamping or online printing for declaring the reduced MRP on the prepackaged commodity".

The Division in-charge clarified that both price tags - one with the old MRP and one with the revised - are applicable till December 31. It also allowed the revised MRP to be displayed on printed-on stickers, relaxing a rule that required the revised MRP to be printed directly on the packaging.

Experts the paper spoke to said that this helps consumers to a large extent as they will be aware of the benefits being passed on. The experts also pointed that it is necessary for the companies to make sure that the two price tags are not misleading.

Earlier reports suggested that sector majors Nestle India, Dabur, and Hindustan Unilever, among others will soon reduce prices. However, the companies have already said that changing the price sticker on stock that is already on the shelves will not be possible.

Executives said that they will supply the stickers to the distributors for them to paste it on stock that has been manufactured but is yet unsold.