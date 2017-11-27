App
Nov 27, 2017 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST rate cut effect: Xiaomi India reduces prices of its accessories

Prices of the accessories have been reduced up to Rs 500

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi has reduced the prices of its accessories after the revision of GST rates in India. Manu Jain, Global VP and MD, Xiaomi India, in an announcement made on Twitter said that money saved on supply chain efficiency, cost-cutting, or tax benefits is passed on to its customers.

“In light of recent GST rate cut, we are delighted to pass on the benefit to you on our multiple accessories,” Jain said on Twitter.

The products which have seen a reduction include power banks, hard cases, screen protectors and chargers. “GST council announced a GST rate cut and it's time we pass on the benefits to our beloved Mi Fans. Now you can get your favourite accessory at the price you have been dreaming of,” the company announced via its community page.

10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 which was priced Rs 1,199 is now available at an MRP of Rs 1,099. Mi Charger which was earlier priced at Rs 399 is now available at Rs 349.

Xiaomi product list after GST

The table shows the complete list of Mi products for which prices have been slashed. Source: Xiaomi

The company also reduced the prices of newly launched Made in India Mi Power banks and now selling them at ‘super affordable’ prices. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available for Rs 1,499 and 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is available at Rs 799.

