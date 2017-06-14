App
Jun 14, 2017 07:18 PM IST |

GST impact: Bajaj Auto cuts bike prices by upto Rs 4,500

GST impact: Bajaj Auto cuts bike prices by upto Rs 4,500

Moneycontrol News

India’s third largest bike manufacturer Bajaj Auto has slashed prices of its motorcycles by upto Rs 4,500 with immediate effect.

The reduction has been done due to the proposed implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1.

“As a special gesture Bajaj Auto has decided to offer post GST reduced prices to customers with immediate effect i.e. from 14th June 2017 itself. It is the only motorcycle company in India, to pass on the GST price advantage to its customers well before the implementation date. The savings will be range upto Rs 4500 depending on the model and the state in which the motorcycle is purchased," the company said in a statement.

Eric Vas, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said: “With the GST implementation just around the corner, we felt that it would be appropriate to pass on this significant savings to customers. Bajaj Auto is proud to be the first and only motorcycle company in India, to offer post GST reduced prices to customers even before the implementation date. Customers no longer need to wait for 1st July to buy their desired Bajaj Motorcycle.”

The post GST benefits vary for each state, and differ across motorcycle models. Customers can walk into authorized Bajaj Auto dealerships to understand the savings and avail of the same for bookings between 14th June and 30th June 2017.

Under GST, most of the two-wheelers will attract 28 percent tax, slightly lower than the current 30 percent. Bikes with engine capacity of over 3500 cc will have an additional cess of 3 percent.

Most of the other automobile companies like BMW and Audi India have reduced prices of vehicles to pass on the benefits of GST in June.

 

