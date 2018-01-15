App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 15, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST: FMCG, IT firms get cold feet after peers get anti profiteering notices

The anti-profiteering clause points that the input tax credit benefits must compulsorily be passed on to the consumers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FMCG and IT firms will mostly file petitions in Delhi's and Mumbai's High Courts to seek more clarity in Goods and Services Tax (GST) anti-profiteering clause, according to a Business Standard report.

The move comes after firms - Lifestyle, Hardcastle Restaurants - south and western India's McDonald's franchisee and Hindustan Unilever - received a notice from the government that they were not complying with the anti-profiteering clause, which Moneycontrol reported last month.

The Business Standard report also mentions that Pyramid Infratech and Honda Motor Vehicles had also received a similar notice. The firms are required to provide their balance sheet, trial balance and profit and loss account for last one year.

The anti-profiteering clause points that the input tax credit benefits must compulsorily be passed on to the consumers.

related news

The firms which are moving court on the clause have not received a notice, according to the report. "There is a lot of ambiguity in the anti-profiteering clause," an FMCG source told the paper. Sources said that they are unaware of how to compute the input tax credit under the new regime and that it will take close to two weeks to file the petition. In case, the government comes with proper guidelines for this clause, these firms will not file the petition.

Guidelines here refer to the methodology of how to determine the input tax credit. Its absence has been the cause of the increase in complaints by customers, according to experts. So far, there have been 169 such complaints.

Along with the firms, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also urged the government to formulate clear guidelines under the anti-profiteering clause.  The compliance will require the government to compare the cost of every product before and after the GST.

Adding to this, the government will also be required to take note of the producers also or suppliers who deal with products which are not on the record, which lead to difficulties in determining the price margins for individual products.

For this, CII says that the tax authorities will be required to be sensitive and avoid harassing the businesses. It also points that the clause has given less time for preparation and adopting the new norms.







tags #Business #Economy #GST

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.