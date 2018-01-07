App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 07, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greater clarity needed in anti-profiteering rules: CII

Industry body CII has called for a greater clarity in the GST anti-profiteering rules to avoid discretionary bias.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Industry body CII has called for a greater clarity in the GST anti-profiteering rules to avoid discretionary bias.

Practical implementation of the regulations without ambiguity and untoward scrutiny is required, particularly in the initial days of implementation till the system stabilises, the CII said in a statement.

The anti-profiteering clause was brought in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ensure that businesses pass on the benefit of tax rate reduction to consumers.

"The rules say benefit of input tax credit should have been passed on to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices. However, as this definition is not clear, discretionary bias may creep in," CII said.

The anti-profiteering clause of GST law should provide clarity on rules and regulations regarding assessment of valuation and impact of taxes, it added.

The clause could lead to hardship for small enterprises in particular, the CII said, adding practical and procedural challenges may arise during the initial implementation period of the anti-profiteering clause.

"Tax authorities will need to be sensitive to natural business outcomes and avoid undue harassment. Also, the clause gives relatively less time for preparation and adoption of the new provisions," the CII said.

The GST was rolled out from July 1 and the government had constituted the National Anti-Profiteering Authority in November.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.