App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 22, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs 2,560 cr expansion project

The company has four VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) plants in India, of which two are located in Gujarat, one each in Kharach and Vilayat in Bharuch district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Grasim Industries has received green nod for expanding the production of man-made fibre VSF at Bharuch, Gujarat that would entail an investment of Rs 2,560 crore, according to an official document.

The company has four VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) plants in India, of which two are located in Gujarat, one each in Kharach and Vilayat in Bharuch district.

As per the proposal, the company's Grasim Cellulosic Division wants to expand its Vilayat plant.

In a letter issued to Grasim Industries, the Union environment ministry has said it has given the environment clearance to the company's proposal on expansion of Vilayat unit subject to compliance of certain conditions.

related news

The company's proposal is to increase the production capacity of VSF from 1,27,750 tonne per annum (TPA) to 2,55,500 TPA. It also wants to set up a production facility of Solvent Spun Cellulosic Fibre with a capacity of 36,500 TPA.

Besides, the company has proposed to expand the production capacity of Sulphuric Acid from 1,02,300 TPA to 1,82,500 TPA, Carbon Di-Sulphide from 23,725 TPA to 34,675 TPA and captive power plant capacity from 25 MW to 55 MW.

Grasim Industries will undertake the proposed expansion within the existing plant premise spread over 222.63 hectare at Vilayat.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 2,560 crore and will create about 2,500 jobs, according to the letter.

In its proposal, the Aditya Birla Group firm has said the proposed expansion in VSF production capacity will cater the increased demand of man-made fibres in the country.

Among major staple fibres, VSF will have better growth due to perfect fit for the higher growing categories in apparel retail segments like women and kids wear, it added.

tags #Business #Companies #Grasim Industries

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.