Granules' arm completes audit with USFDA

Pharma firm Granules India today said its US subsidiary has received an observation from the USFDA on completion of inspection.

"Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, US completed its first audit from December 4-8, 2017 by the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) with one observation," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company however did not elaborate on the nature of the observation.

"Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc will respond to this observation within the stipulated time period," it added.

The company's shares were trading 3.66 per cent higher at Rs 131.70 on BSE.