Grace time to repay crop loans to benefit 5 lakh farmers: SBI

In a relief to farmers hit by demonetisation, the Reserve Bank on December 26 gave an additional 60 days to repay their crop loans due in November-December and said that prompt repayment would be eligible for the extra 3 percent interest subsidy.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director & Group Executive ((Associates & Subsidiaries), State Bank of India said the grace period is a relief for farmers who had problems selling their crop post demonetisation and from the bank’s point of view, around 5 lakh farmers would benefit from this extension scheme.

He said the small and medium enterprises prefer to avail the cash credit facility more than loans which have to be repaid on a particular date.

When asked if the deposits for the banks had gone up post deposits, he did not reveal the exact number but said CASA number had gone up but a decision on rate cut would be discussed in the ALCO meeting.

For the bank per se, loan growth to retail has seen growth as compared to corporate and SMEs, he said.

Recovery of stressed assets is always a priority for all bankers and will be discussed in the meeting on January 2.



Latha: This grace period given to farmers, does that mean better credit discipline? Would you have to worry less about some priority sector loans?



A: It is a happy news for the farmers also particularly those farmers who would have been made sell their crop under distress conditions to avail this 3 percent subvention benefit, I think they get a relief certainly. You rightly said that it will bring in better credit discipline and to that extent it is a durable gain for the banks, particularly those who have got exposure in the agri sector.



I think when we look at it from State Bank of India (SBI) point of view, I would say that almost about 5 lakh farmers who would be benefitted by this provision of additional grace period. So, that is what my sense is about this recent development.



Sonia: Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also allowed two months grace period for the bank borrowers before they are classified as non-performing assets (NPAs). Has this been availed of by any of the small and medium enterprises?



A: As the construct of the product goes, as far as SMEs are concerned, they are availing more of the cash credit kind of a facility. So, cash credit is a running account -- as compared to the loan given to the farmers where they have to repay on a given date, this is more like a running account.



Latha: I take your point but because of this NPA classification forbearance given by the RBI, are you seeing that you are able to save a lot of small loans?



A: That is the natural implication of the provision which has been brought in by RBI last month so that has of course given a relief and to that extent, SMEs are having some kind of a relief; they are also not under stress, they are not under hurry to ensure that their dues are repaid immediately. So, to that extent, there is gain for the banks.



Sonia: I also wanted to ask you about this meeting that will be held by the large banks that is on the January 2nd we understand, at least that is what news reports are suggesting, we understand that banks are now looking to sort of increase their focus on recovery of stressed assets. What exactly is planned?



A: Recovery of stressed assets is something which is very much on the mind of all the commercial bankers in the country. We are trying to figure out that how best the resolution on ground should start happening; that is something which is a matter of concern for all of us and we would like to see that it should start happening on ground and whatever enabling provisions can be created for that, by virtue of various provisions by RBI, etc we would be looking forward for those kind of support from the government.



Latha: NBFCs have been asking that that two month extension given for NPA classification be extended up to March 31. Now, yesterday bankers have met the government, the finance ministry on Budget related issues, will this be one point that you all will put forward as well that NPA classification be given a forbearance till March 31?



A: Yes, because the fact of the matter is that this is all a function of the real economy and the kind of things which we are seeing in the real economy front, we get this kind of relief that will certainly be help for the banks.



Latha: Would you join the NBFCs in making that request?



A: Yes, sure.



Latha: The other point I wanted to ask you was the RBI itself apparently wrote to the government saying that there should be a tax set off for provisioning done by banks for NPAs; any progress on that?



A: It will be too premature for me to comment on that.



Latha: It is not premature for you to tell us now what is the collection in terms of deposits of old notes now that we are almost on 30th?



A: We have got good amount of money which we have mobilised.



Latha: The last we heard was Rs 2.9 lakh crore? Is it a little more now; is it Rs 3 lakh crore?



A: It is around the same levels. However, CASA has gone up to more than 46 percent, almost 47 percent.



Latha: Is there a chance that therefore as you say your current and savings account have gone up seminally, we should expect some rate cuts on January 1 or in the next month?



A: We will have to take this decision in the ALCO meeting of the banks. So once we have all the variables available with us, then we will be in a better position to take a call on this.



Sonia: Can you give us a sense of how loan growth is progressing at this point in time and what is the expectation over the next couple of quarters?



A: In the loan growth, when it comes to retail side, we are doing well. The retail sector we are growing well but there is issue on the SME and corporate side. So, I think in the retail sector we are almost about 10 percent growth.



Sonia: In SME and corporate, how much could the loan growth fall to?



A: I think we will have to wait and watch for some more time.