App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to sell stake in IMPCL, invites bids for asset valuer

Ministry of AYUSH requires the services of a reputed Asset Valuer to carry out the valuation," the government said while inviting request for the proposal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will sell its entire stake in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd (IMPCL) and is looking for a firm to value the assets of the company.

IMPCL is engaged in manufacture and supply of 'ayurvedic' and 'unani' medicines and is under the administrative control of Ministry of AYUSH with 98.11 percent stake held by Government of India and the remaining 1.89 percent by an Uttarakhand government PSU. "The Government of India is considering strategic disinvestment of 100 percent of its equity in IMPCL via a two-stage auction process. Ministry of AYUSH requires the services of a reputed Asset Valuer to carry out the valuation," the government said while inviting request for the proposal.

Bidders would be required to submit their interest by January 15 to the ministry.

The broad scope of work for the asset valuer is to carry out valuation of land and buildings, furniture and fixtures, lab and manufacturing equipment.

The property would be valued by any one or a combination of Comparison Method, Income Capitalisation, Discounted Cash Flow, Cost Approach method and Replacement valuation.

IMPCL is an unlisted company and as on November 1, 2017, the company has 120 employees.

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.