Govt to sell stake in IMPCL, invites bids for asset valuer

The government will sell its entire stake in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd (IMPCL) and is looking for a firm to value the assets of the company.

IMPCL is engaged in manufacture and supply of 'ayurvedic' and 'unani' medicines and is under the administrative control of Ministry of AYUSH with 98.11 percent stake held by Government of India and the remaining 1.89 percent by an Uttarakhand government PSU. "The Government of India is considering strategic disinvestment of 100 percent of its equity in IMPCL via a two-stage auction process. Ministry of AYUSH requires the services of a reputed Asset Valuer to carry out the valuation," the government said while inviting request for the proposal.

Bidders would be required to submit their interest by January 15 to the ministry.

The broad scope of work for the asset valuer is to carry out valuation of land and buildings, furniture and fixtures, lab and manufacturing equipment.

The property would be valued by any one or a combination of Comparison Method, Income Capitalisation, Discounted Cash Flow, Cost Approach method and Replacement valuation.

IMPCL is an unlisted company and as on November 1, 2017, the company has 120 employees.