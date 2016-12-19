Govt to review status of 72 coal mines

The status 35 coal blocks in the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh allocated to the companies like Hindalco Industries, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, NTPC, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel will be reviewed on December 21, the official said.
Dec 19, 2016, 02.44 PM | Source: PTI

Govt to review status of 72 coal mines

The status 35 coal blocks in the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh allocated to the companies like Hindalco Industries, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, NTPC, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel will be reviewed on December 21, the official said.

Govt to review status of 72 coal mines

The status 35 coal blocks in the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh allocated to the companies like Hindalco Industries, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, NTPC, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel will be reviewed on December 21, the official said.

Govt to review status of 72 coal mines
The government over the next few days will examine the status of 72 coal blocks allocated either through allotment or auction route to companies like NTPC , JSW Steel , Hindalco and SAIL .

"...it has been been decided to hold a meeting under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal to review the status of 72 coal mines," an official said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on December 21 and December 26, the official added.

The status 35 coal blocks in the states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh allocated to the companies like Hindalco Industries, Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, NTPC, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), JSW Steel will be reviewed on December 21, the official said.

While the status of remaining coal blocks in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha allocated to companies like Reliance Cement, UltraTech Cementa and GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd will be examined on December 26, the official added.

The government had informed Parliament last month that it has so far generated a revenue of approximately Rs 2,779 crore from the auction and allotment of 83 coal blocks.

The amount, it had said, is being transferred to the state governments where the coal mines are located.

Earlier, three rounds of mines auction were held after the Supreme Court in 2014 cancelled the allotment of 204 coal blocks.

