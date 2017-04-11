App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2017 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to launch online platform to 'challenge anti-India narrative in foreign media'

The online channel will 'challenge the anti-India narrative in foreign media through hard and compelling commentary, challenge stereotypes attributed to Indian systems and put forward the India perspective'.

Govt to launch online platform to 'challenge anti-India narrative in foreign media'

Moneycontrol News

The government plans to launch a digital platform to put forth 'India's views and perspectives' on various global events, a report in The Economic Times says.

The online channel will 'challenge the anti-India narrative in foreign media through hard and compelling commentary, challenge stereotypes attributed to Indian systems and put forward the India perspective'.

The operating cost for this internet service is estimated to be around Rs 75 crore.

The concept was discussed by a special committee headed by Prasar Bharati Chief A Surya Prakash. Members of the committee included the likes of R Jagannathan, of Swarajya magazine, Vamsee Juluri, professor, University of San Francisco, and Prasar Bharati interim CEO Rajeev Singh.

The Prasar Board has approved the idea.

Goals have also been set for the project. They include, 10 to 100 million page views a month, 1 million app download on mobile and 1 million YouTube subscribers.

The platform will give the 'Indian voice' on all the global happenings and will be intended to form the opinions of global influencers, the Indian media, academia and think tanks.

The new entity, will be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and 'will ensure both financial autonomy and global competitiveness'. The goal of the new entitiy would be to 'become a global news brand for the voice of India'.

tags #A Surya Prakash #India #Prasar Bharti #R Jagannathan #YouTube

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.