Govt to launch online platform to 'challenge anti-India narrative in foreign media'

Moneycontrol News

The government plans to launch a digital platform to put forth 'India's views and perspectives' on various global events, a report in The Economic Times says.

The online channel will 'challenge the anti-India narrative in foreign media through hard and compelling commentary, challenge stereotypes attributed to Indian systems and put forward the India perspective'.

The operating cost for this internet service is estimated to be around Rs 75 crore.

The concept was discussed by a special committee headed by Prasar Bharati Chief A Surya Prakash. Members of the committee included the likes of R Jagannathan, of Swarajya magazine, Vamsee Juluri, professor, University of San Francisco, and Prasar Bharati interim CEO Rajeev Singh.

The Prasar Board has approved the idea.

Goals have also been set for the project. They include, 10 to 100 million page views a month, 1 million app download on mobile and 1 million YouTube subscribers.

The platform will give the 'Indian voice' on all the global happenings and will be intended to form the opinions of global influencers, the Indian media, academia and think tanks.

The new entity, will be registered under the Companies Act, 2013 and 'will ensure both financial autonomy and global competitiveness'. The goal of the new entitiy would be to 'become a global news brand for the voice of India'.