Govt to hold meeting with stakeholders to final Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

The Union ministry of road transport and highways is planning to hold a “detailed conference” in September to seek industry view on voluntary vehicle modernisation programme (VVMP), envisioned to scrap commercial vehicles older than 10 to 15 years, to set the policy in motion.

“We will be holding a workshop in September,” said an official close to the development. “We will hold a detailed round (of discussions) with the concerned ministries and take things forward”.

Vehicle scrappage policy intends to replace commercial vehicles that have been operational for more than a decade and do not comply with present Bharat Stage policy (BS-IV) for pollution emission. India will adopt BS-VI in 2020.

VVMP proposes to incentivise more than 28 million commercial vehicle owners by reducing acquisition cost of new vehicles, provide tax benefits, promote fuel efficient traffic and curb vehicular break-down instances.

Also read: Truck, bus makers may find relief under GST as scrappage policy enters last mile

The benefit structure, however, has to be worked out post the roll out of Goods and Services tax on July 1, which the ministry hopes would be possible after the meeting.

“We haven’t worked out the incentives, so we’ll ask the industry about what kind of incentives they want to provide, what kind of commitment they are willing to give,” said the official.

Presently, Indian roads witness a mix of commercial vehicles, where some meet the requirements of BS-I, whereas others have been in operation long before the BS standards were implemented.

Union minister for road transport, Nitin Gadkari, had previously said that there is an “urgent need” to replace old vehicles as they cause as much as “65 percent” of vehicular pollution.

As per government estimates, approximately Rs 5 lakh rupees would be saved on each truck.

The policy, however, faced resistance from industry players saying “only age of the vehicle” should not be the parameter.

The official said that the ministry would invite opinion of all other concerned ministries, automobile sellers, recycling agencies and industry bodies to discuss the policy.

“We haven’t held any detailed stakeholder consultation so far… So we plan to do a detailed stakeholder consultation bringing all the people together and take it forward,” he said.