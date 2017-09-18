Govt tightens quality checks on imported electronics; smartwatches, CCTV cameras also under scanner

Moneycontrol News

To check the flow of sub-standard goods in the country, the Ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has added 13 more items including smartwatches and CCTV cameras, to the list of imported electronics that will have to undergo stringent quality checks, reports Mint.

The 13 new items were added on August 17 to the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012. The quality checks will ensure no non-compliant or sub-standard products enter the country.

LED flood lights, LED lighting chains, Plasma/LCD/LED television of screen size up to 32 inches, CCTV recorders, USB-driven barcode readers, barcode scanners, iris scanners, and optical fingerprint scanners are among the 13 items added to the list.

Even though the changes were made on August 17, it will be applicable post February 2018.

The ministry asked 35 smartphone makers, mostly Chinese, and Alibaba-owned UC Browser to furnish details on data security in August.

However, experts believe the CRO should focus on the safety of products so that there is ease of doing business in India.

“Companies are still struggling with delays in the CRO approval process resulting from bottlenecks at test labs... With India’s labs lacking the capacity to perform testing of this magnitude in a timely manner, there will be further delays in getting these essential products approved and into the hands of consumers,” experts told Mint. He added the order may result in delays of product launch, etc. as well.