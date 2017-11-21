Govt says dates of 'full-fledged' winter session will be out soon after Sonia Gandhi's attack

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament, the government said that they are committed to a full-fledged session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will soon meet to finalise the dates of the Winter Session.

The Winter Session traditionally convenes from the third week of November and lasts till the third week of December.

Government sources the delay was on account of overlapping of the session with the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections and such delays have also happened in the past.