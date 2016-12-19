Govt mulls sops for local shippers registering in India

Keen to give a level playing field to Indian shipping companies and help them cut their costs, the government plans to come out with a cargo transport policy that will make it easier for them to register here, according to an official working on the plan.



The first meeting on the broad contours of the policy was held on December 15 at the Prime Minister’s Office. PM’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra chaired the meeting.

"Higher taxation, stringent rules resulting in higher costs of operation and disparities in tax structure discourage even Indian flagships from registering here. Indian seafarers want to work on foreign ships and not Indian," the official said.

One incentive could be to give a 10-year tax holiday to those registering here, he said.

"Singapore and China provide all kinds of services to their shippers and charge just the tariffs but no taxes. So they have managed to create hubs that generate billions of dollars of business," the official said.



The official pointed out that charges like those for bunkering and providing services are also higher in India. Bunkering charge is linked to the weight of the cargo, imposed on the premise that heavier the cargo, more the consumption of the fuel.

"It’s not that seafarers on an Indian company like Shipping Corp of India don’t claim non-resident status. But there are numerous such cases pending with the tribunal on the legalities of taxing incomes under such a scenario. The policy will remove such ambiguities also," the official said.

Manning scales – norms governing number of people to be employed on a ship – are also tougher in India. This means shippers registered in India have to employ more number of people which translates into higher costs. The policy will aim to relax this too, according to the official.