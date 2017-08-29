Govt may soon provide 2% benefit on GST rate for digital transactions

Moneycontrol News

In an attempt to boost its primary goal of a cashless economy, the government is considering giving a 2 percent incentive on the applicable GST rate in case of digital transactions up to Rs 2,000.

The proposal is now under consideration with the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India, the cabinet secretariat and the Electronics and IT Ministry, a Times of India report said.

The 2 percent benefit may be extended in the form of a discount or a cash back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's primary agenda to pave way for a digital economy was reflected in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort where he asked citizens to use lesser cash. He has also urged various government department and ministries to collaborate in achieving a cash less economy. The IT Ministry headed by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is providing major assistance and is coming up with initiatives to popularize digital transactions.

Sources told TOI the move of incentivising digital payments aims to target smaller transactions up to Rs 2000 which are mostly preferred to be done through cash.

"Transactions of up to Rs 2,000 are very high in volumes and if an incentive can be given here, it will provide an impetus to digital payments while facilitating the entry of more people within the formal economy. This will help plug leakages while playing a credible part in countering the development of black money," said the TOI source.

A recent meeting was held on the analysis of digital payments post demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last November. The meeting was attended by Prasad and senior officials from the finance ministry and cabinet secretariat.

According to RBI data, digital transactions fell considerably in the last few months. From 67 crore digital transactions in November 2016, it had tremendously grown to 89 crores in March 2017. However, it again dropped to 84 crores in June.

More schemes and moves can be expected from the government on the lines of boosting digital payments, the source confirmed.