you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 17, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt initiates process for finding full-time Coal India CMD

Central Coalfields Ltd chief Gopal Singh has been handling the additional charge of CMD of Coal India after Sutirtha Bhattacharya retired from the top post on August 31 this year.

The government has begun the hunt for a full-time chairman and managing director of the world's largest coal miner CIL and invited applications from professionals from PSUs as well as the private sector.

While inviting applications through an advertisement for the post of chairman-cum-managing director, the government has said that "the applicants may submit their applications to the Ministry of Coal".

Professionals from the private sector along with those from public sector units (PSUs) are invited to apply, as per the communication.

"Applicants from state public sector enterprises/private sector should possess at least 25 years or post qualification experience in any organisation of repute....," the ministry said.

Government head-hunter PESB had earlier suggested that the Centre may choose an appropriate course of action for selection of CMD of Coal India Ltd as it did not find any of the six candidates interviewed as fit for the top post.

"I am looking at creating a search cum selection committee and have sent in a proposal... to look at newer candidates or assess the suitability of the candidate," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had said.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, is eyeing one billion tonnes of output by FY2019-20.

