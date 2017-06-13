App
Jun 13, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

DGAD's investigation concluded that ceramic tableware and kitchenware, excluding knives and toilet items, are being exported from China to India "below its normal value, resulting in dumping".

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese ceramic items

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of ceramic table and kitchenware items from China to protect domestic industry against goods being sold at below normal value.

The Department of Revenue in the finance ministry yesterday issued a notification imposing the anti-dumping duty of USD 1.04 per kg on import of ceramic tableware and kitchenware, excluding knives and toilet items from China.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be levied for a period not exceeding six months (unless revoked, amended or superseded earlier)," it said.

It cited investigation by the DGAD which concluded that ceramic tableware and kitchenware, excluding knives and toilet items, are being exported from China to India "below its normal value, resulting in dumping".

The domestic industry, it observed, has suffered material injury due to dumping.

The Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) in its findings recommended imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty in order to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

Through a separate notification, the government also extended by one year till 6 June, 2018 the anti-dumping duty on imports of 'plain gypsum plaster boards' from China, Indonesia, Thailand and the UAE.

The anti-dumping duty on import of plain gypsum plaster boards was first imposed in 2013 and the DGAD has recommended extension of the same.

The same will now "remain in force up to and inclusive of the 6 June, 2018", the notification read.

