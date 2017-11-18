App
Nov 17, 2017 10:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt fixes Sovereign Gold Bond rate at Rs 2,961/gram

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The price of new series of sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) opening on Monday has been fixed at Rs 2,961 per gram, the finance ministry said today.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram to investors applying online and making payments digitally.

"For the next subscription period (November 20-22, 2017)... the issue price shall be Rs 2,964 per gram with settlement on November 27, 2017..." the finance ministry said in a statement.

The issue price will be Rs 2,914 a gram for investors applying online and the payment through digital mode.

This round of bonds is part of the SGB calender announced till December and is spread over 12 weeks.

The subscription opens from Monday to Wednesday every week between October 9 and December 27. The settlement is to be made on the first business day of the following week.

The first tranche under the current schedule closed on October 11.

Under the scheme, the bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. Minimum investment in the bonds is one gram, with a maximum limit of 500 grams per person, per fiscal year (April to March).

