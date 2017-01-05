Govt examining Apples request for extra concessions

The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by the US-based iphone maker Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 05, 2017, 08.32 PM | Source: PTI

Govt examining Apple's request for extra concessions

The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by the US-based iphone maker Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Govt examining Apples request for extra concessions

The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by the US-based iphone maker Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Govt examining Apples request for extra concessions
The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by the US-based iphone maker Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

"We are discussing that ... no other mobile manufacturer have sought any extra concessions ... we have not taken any decision," Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here when asked about the government's view on the Apple issue.

She added: "I am not saying that we have said yes, I am not saying that we have said no".

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector.

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India, including Chinese firm Huawei and Xiaomi.

A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, would later this month deliberate on the incentives sought by Apple to set up a manufacturing unit.

The government already provides benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS) to boost electronic manufacturing in the country.

The scheme provides financial incentives to offset disability and attract investments in the electronics hardware segment. It also gives a subsidy for investments in Special Economic Zones, among other benefits.

Currently, Apples products are manufactured in six countries, including South Korea, Japan and the US.

Elaborating, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said that government keeps getting request from various companies for concessions and this is one of them.

"The government examines (all the requests) with appropriate departments. All such requests are examined in consultation with concerned departments and that process is on," he added.

Tags  extra concessions iphone maker Apple manufacturing unit Nirmala Sitharaman Huawei Xiaomi MSIPS
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Govt examining Apples request for extra concessions
Wire News
Platinum Member
687 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.