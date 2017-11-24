App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 24, 2017 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt doubles incentives rates for garments, made-ups to 4%

The estimated annual incentives will be Rs 1,143.15 crore for 2017-18 and Rs 685.89 crore for 2018-19, the Commerce Ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has doubled the rates for incentives under an export promotion scheme to 4 percent for readymade garments and made-ups to boost shipments of the sector, the commerce ministry today said.

The estimated annual incentives will be Rs 1,143.15 crore for 2017-18 and Rs 685.89 crore for 2018-19, the ministry said.

It said the measure will incentivise the exports of labour intensive sectors of readymade garments and made-ups and contribute to employment generation.

The rate of incentives are increased from 2 per cent to 4 percent under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS).

Under this scheme, the commerce ministry gives duty benefits to several products. It provides duty benefits at 2 per cent, 3 per cent and 5 per cent depending upon the product and country.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said rates for incentives under this scheme for two subsectors of textiles industry -- readymade garments and made-ups -- have been enhanced "from two per cent to four per cent of value of exports with effect from November 1 till June 30 next year".

Commenting on this, Chairman Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) Rahul Gupta said that the commerce ministry has assured exporters to resolve refund related problems.

"Increase in the incentives rates would help boost exports of these two segments," he added.

Ready made garments' exports dipped by about 40 per cent to USD 829.44 million in October.

tags #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.