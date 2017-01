Govt at work on tweaking public spending

The Centre is working on a scheme to tweak rural social assistance programme, reports Mint quoting sources. Among other things, the scheme also involves re-defining the poverty, a logbook to identify beneficiaries and a new template for allocation of resources.It also envisages greater power to panchayats, adds the newspaper.The outlay for rural India currently stands at around Rs 2.5-3 trillion. The objective is to lift 10 million housholds in 50,000 panchayats out of poverty by 2019.This programme will make states equal stakeholders by giving them more freedom to decide and spend on development programmes.