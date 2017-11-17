Govt approves MoU between India, Poland for civil aviation cooperation

The government on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Poland for cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

The MoU, which will be for a term of five years, will be signed on behalf of the two countries after it is approved by the respective governments, according to a statement.

The objective of the MoU, approved by the Union Cabinet, is to recognise the mutual benefit of cooperation in civil aviation, particularly improving regional air connectivity in India, the statement said.

The MoU will also allow the two countries to recognise benefits of environmental testing as well as approvals for flight simulators, aircraft maintenance facilities, maintenance personnel and aircrew members, it said.

The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between the civil aviation authorities of the two countries, collaboration on conducting training programmes, research and studies.