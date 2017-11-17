App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 16, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt approves MoU between India, Poland for civil aviation cooperation

The government on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Poland for co-operation in the field of civil aviation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Poland for cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

The MoU, which will be for a term of five years, will be signed on behalf of the two countries after it is approved by the respective governments, according to a statement.

The objective of the MoU, approved by the Union Cabinet, is to recognise the mutual benefit of cooperation in civil aviation, particularly improving regional air connectivity in India, the statement said.

The MoU will also allow the two countries to recognise benefits of environmental testing as well as approvals for flight simulators, aircraft maintenance facilities, maintenance personnel and aircrew members, it said.

The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between the civil aviation authorities of the two countries, collaboration on conducting training programmes, research and studies.

tags #Business #India #World News

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.