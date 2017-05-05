Govt appoints MDs, CEOs of seven public sector banks

The government today appointed new managing directors and chief executive officers of seven public sector banks, which included the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the MD and CEO of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB).

Subramaniakumar is at present the Executive Director of the IOB. An order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said he will hold the charge of the post till June 30, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved these appointments.

Rajkiran Rai G will be the new MD and CEO of the Union Bank of India. He is at present working as the Executive Director of the Oriental Bank of Commerce.

His appointment is for an initial period of three years, the order said.

Sunil Mehta, the Executive Director in Corporation Bank, will be the new MD and CEO in the Punjab National Bank in place of Usha Ananthasubramanian.

Usha has been moved out of the PNB to the Allahabad Bank as its new MD and CEO. She will hold the charge of the new post till August 31, 2018, it said.

Dinabandhu Mohapatra will be the new MD and CEO of the Bank of India in place of M O Rego who has been moved to the Syndicate Bank in the same capacity.

Mohapatra is currently the Executive Director in the Canara Bank.