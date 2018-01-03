Government’s insurance schemes likely to see hike in premium in FY19

The government’s insurance schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana are likely to see an upward revision in premiums in the upcoming financial year.

“We have requested the officials to look into our proposal to slightly tweak the premiums. This is because claims have been high," said a senior private sector life insurance official.

The Jeevan Jyoti Bima or the term insurance product has an annual premium of Rs 330 while the accident insurance Suraksha Bima Yojana has a yearly premium of only Rs 12 annually. This has led to loss ratios on the personal accident scheme crossing 200 percent.

A senior official involved in these schemes explained that they will take cognisance of the requests to have a premium hike that will not be too hard on policyholder's pockets.

"The main concern is that the policy renewals should not be impacted by the rise in premiums," the official added.

On the life insurance side, there have also been fraudulent claims reported that have been rejected. It is likely that the government will also make tweaks in the scheme to ensure that fraudsters are also dealt with in a stringent manner.