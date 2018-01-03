App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government’s insurance schemes likely to see hike in premium in FY19

The Jeevan Jyoti Bima or the term insurance product has an annual premium of Rs 330 while the accident insurance Suraksha Bima Yojana has a yearly premium of only Rs 12 annually.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

The government’s insurance schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana are likely to see an upward revision in premiums in the upcoming financial year.

“We have requested the officials to look into our proposal to slightly tweak the premiums. This is because claims have been high," said a senior private sector life insurance official.

The Jeevan Jyoti Bima or the term insurance product has an annual premium of Rs 330 while the accident insurance Suraksha Bima Yojana has a yearly premium of only Rs 12 annually. This has led to loss ratios on the personal accident scheme crossing 200 percent.

A senior official involved in these schemes explained that they will take cognisance of the requests to have a premium hike that will not be too hard on policyholder's pockets.

"The main concern is that the policy renewals should not be impacted by the rise in premiums," the official added.

On the life insurance side, there have also been fraudulent claims reported that have been rejected. It is likely that the government will also make tweaks in the scheme to ensure that fraudsters are also dealt with in a stringent manner.

 

tags #Business #insurance

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.