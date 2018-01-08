App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 08, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government to divest 1.5% in NMDC tomorrow at Rs 153.5 per share

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors tomorrow and for retail investors on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government will tomorrow begin sale of 1.5 percent stake in NMDC at a floor price of Rs 153.50 apiece, with an option to retain over-subscription of equal quantum.

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) will open for institutional investors tomorrow and for retail investors on Wednesday.

Sale of 1.5 percent would fetch Rs 750 crore to the exchequer, a source said.

The stake sale will have a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of a further 1.5 percent, the source added.

Shares of NMDC closed at Rs 161.85, up 2.11 percent on the BSE.

The floor price of Rs 153.50 is at a discount of 5 percent over the closing price of Rs 161.85.

The government has already raised over Rs 52,500 crore in current fiscal through stake sale in PSUs, including listing of insurance PSUs and exchange traded fund.

It has set an ambitious target of raising Rs 72,500 crore for disinvestment in the current fiscal. Of this, Rs 46,500 crore is to be raised through minority stake sale in PSUs and Rs 15,000 crore from strategic sale. Another Rs 11,000 crore is to come from listing of insurance companies.

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.