Government may allow 100% FDI in defence

Moneycontrol News

India which is the largest importer of arms and weapon in the world, in a push to Make in India initiative, may soon allow 100 percent FDI in defence.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who also holds the Defence Ministry portfolio held a meeting with government officials recently and took stock of the current Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, according to a report in the Hindu Business Line.

Officials of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said that a proposal sent by NITI Aayog to allow more foreign participation in defence production was discussed at the meet.

Defence MNCs are interested in investing in India if they are given control as they are not interested in the transfer of technology. The same has been intimated by the companies to the government in various meetings between them.

Also Read: The Defence Portfolio – grab the Rs 15 lakh crore opportunity

"Currently, foreign investment up to 49 per cent is permitted under the automatic route, and foreign investment beyond 49 per cent and up to 100 per cent is permitted through government approval. Though this will bring in access to modern technology for the forces, major defence multinationals prefer to remain on the sidelines and are not interested in real transfer of technology," Business Line quoted government sources.

India currently allows 76 percent FDI to produce fighter aircraft and helicopters under the automatic route in the country. However, officials say that it has not really helped the Make In India initiative in the defence sector. The companies have been reluctant also because of the uncertainty of returns on investment and the ambiguous nature of government orders, the report said.

However, some critics have said that 100 percent FDI will be an obstacle in being self-reliant in defence equipment manufacturing and may affect the larger national interest.