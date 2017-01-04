Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 02.11 PM | Source: PTI

Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business
Technology giant Google today announced a slew of initiatives, including a new app Primer and training modules under its My Business offering, as it looks to further tap the 51-million strong small and medium businesses (SMB) market in India.

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.

"When we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world. That has led us to grow our team here and spend more time and ensure the products are useful for everyone," he said.

Google's My Business will help small businesses set up website from their mobile devices and all they need is a smart phone and a few minutes, he said.

The company has also launched Digital Unlocked, an education programme, in association with industry body FICCI and Indian School of Business. The programme will offer mobile and online courses to help small businesses start their digital journey.

"SMBs have always been key users of our platform right from the beginning," said Rajan Anandan, Vice-President India and South-East Asia Google.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and MeitY Secretary Aruna Sundararajan were also present.

Tags  Technology giant Google small and medium businesses Sundar Pichai Sundar Pichai
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.