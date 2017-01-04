Google unveils initiatives with eye on small, medium business

Technology giant Google today announced a slew of initiatives, including a new app Primer and training modules under its My Business offering, as it looks to further tap the 51-million strong small and medium businesses (SMB) market in India.

Making the announcements, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is working on products for India that can be expanded globally.

"When we solve for a place like India, we solve for everyone around the world. That has led us to grow our team here and spend more time and ensure the products are useful for everyone," he said.

Google's My Business will help small businesses set up website from their mobile devices and all they need is a smart phone and a few minutes, he said.

The company has also launched Digital Unlocked, an education programme, in association with industry body FICCI and Indian School of Business. The programme will offer mobile and online courses to help small businesses start their digital journey.

"SMBs have always been key users of our platform right from the beginning," said Rajan Anandan, Vice-President India and South-East Asia Google.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and MeitY Secretary Aruna Sundararajan were also present.