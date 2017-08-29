App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 28, 2017 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 2 XL to sport almost bezel-less display

Pixel 2 will stick to the design of first generation Pixel devices and will sport large bezels at the top and bottom

Google Pixel 2 XL to sport almost bezel-less display
Pixel 2 to sport 'Active Edge' technology (Image: Concept Creator)

Moneycontrol News

The two upcoming Pixel phones from Google may be different in more than one aspects. Apart from the difference in size between Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the latter may sport almost bezel-less screen, a report in Phone Arena said.

The leaked pictures earlier have already revealed that Pixel 2 will stick to the design of first generation Pixel devices and will sport large bezels at the top and bottom.

Unlike last year when HTC made both Pixel and Pixel XL, this year the larger of the two phones is said to be produced by LG.

By now, various leaks have already revealed that the phone will be powered by yet to be launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 836, a slightly improved version of Snapdragon 835. Apart from that, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to come with a 5.99-inch 1440p OLED display with a taller, bezel-less screen, while the Pixel 2 is said to have a 4.97-inch 1080p OLED screen with large bezels at the top and bottom.

The phone will come with a single camera, bucking the trend of packing premium phones with dual cameras. The phone is also ditching the headphone jack this year.

Both the phones are expected to be launched on October 5, exactly a year after the first Pixel phones were announced.

