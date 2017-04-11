App
Apr 10, 2017 10:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Google offers at least $880 mn to LG display for OLED investment: Report

Google Inc has offered to invest at least 1 trillion won (USD 880.29 million) to help South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd boost output of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, the Electronic Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Google offered the investment to secure a stable supply of flexible OLED screens for its next Pixel smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's flagship Galaxy smartphones use the bendable displays, while Apple Inc is expected to start using them in at least some of its next iPhones.

LG Display declined to comment, while Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

