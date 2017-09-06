Google makes listing your businesses easier

Moneycontrol News

There is no denying that a large number of customers today use the internet as a primary source for gathering information. Hence, it is pertinent that the information about your business on search engines should be correct and reflect the best of your enterprise.

Keeping this in mind, Google has made it easier for an owner to manage the information available on its search page. Any owner or manager can use Google’s search page to change or update the information related to a business through a newly introduced business dashboard.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the new feature, Ranjith Jayaram, Product Manager, Google Local Search said: “Businesses succeed and grow when they reach new customers online. With more than 80% of people searching the web to find local information, it’s important to have a high-quality presence that showcases what makes your business unique. When people get to know your business, they are more likely to become customers. Businesses with complete listings on Google are twice as likely to gain customer trust, 38% more likely to attract in-store visits, and 29% more likely to see a purchase.”

Things you can do

Through the dashboard you can:

-add or correct business information, post updated hours, and more

-post on Google and stay engaged with your customers

-share photos that make your business stand out

-see how many views your listing gets, and easily access detailed information about your listing’s performance

-know when users upload photos of your business.

How to do

-Log in using your business account.

-Search for your business and you’ll notice a menu right above search results (as in the picture above). This menu or dashboard will only be visible to you.

-Click the edit button, and the fields you can edit will be highlighted. Change or update the information as you like.