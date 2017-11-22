Google has been collecting your location data and no, it doesn’t require your consent

Have you disabled location services on your Android smartphone? It doesn’t matter, Google is still able to collect information about your location and has been actively doing so for the past 11 months.

The investigation which was conducted by Quartz found out that irrespective of any precautionary steps taken by a smartphone user, Google was still able to collect the data.

What is even more startling is that your smartphone can send data to Google even if there are no apps installed on your device. In fact, even if you remove the SIM card from your device, the phone will resume location sharing as soon as it connects to the internet again.

Location sharing isn’t a new phenomenon as most tech companies try and keep a tab on your location in order to provide you most optimal services.

For instance, Google requires you to share your location with them so that they can provide you highly accurate map services. Or for that matter, even while you are reading news while on the go, Google requires you to share your location in order to provide you news most relevant to your locality. The process benefits the company as the data so collected enables advertisers target the right customers.

However, location sharing has always been with your permission. A user always had the option of refusing to share his/her location. However, since the beginning of 2017, Google started acquiring smartphone location by force.

When contacted by Quartz, a spokesperson from Google confirmed this and responded by saying, “In January of this year, we began looking into using Cell ID codes as an additional signal to further improve the speed and performance of message delivery.”

“However, we never incorporated Cell ID into our network sync system, so that data was immediately discarded, and we updated it to no longer request Cell ID,” he added.

What this effectively means is that Google has been trying to keep a track of a device’s cell tower address which improves speed and accuracy of services. While the information of just one single tower would not be enough to track a device down accurately, triangulating a device can do the work and can be highly accurate, down to a few metres.

The situation is particularly scary as it is not a particular model or make of mobile phone or a tablet, but almost all devices which can connect to the internet are sharing its location with Google.

Though the company claims that the data is encrypted and is not stored anywhere, there is still a risk of this sensitive information being shared with third party apps which can result in a potential misuse if the device is affected by any malware or an attack by hackers.

After being inquired, the company has said it is taking every step to stop this practice and from November 2017 it will stop collecting a device’s location data without the user’s consent.