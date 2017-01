Google India Wednesday is hosting a press conference to announce new initiatives for Indian businesses. The event will be spearheaded by Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with other senior leaders. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also address the media during the event."We don't want to miss the digital revolution and want to become one of the leaders in the same," said IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces 'Digital Unlocked' courses in association with B-school ISB and FICCI.