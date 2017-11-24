Gone in minutes: OnePlus 5T goes out of stock in the blink of an eye on Amazon

Chinese flagship killer phone OnePlus 5T went out of stock in just a few minutes after it went on Amazon's Preview sale on Friday. The phone was available for purchase came in two configurations of 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB for a price of Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999.

The phone which was launched a few weeks ago has generated a lot of interest online. This was pretty evident when the phone was sold out in record numbers in less than six hours even after being available only to Prime members on Amazon. However, the sale is open to everybody today.

Although the sale was slated to go on for an hour, many couldn't lay their hands on the latest offering from OnePlus.

To the uninitiated, the device comes with an almost bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 835, which is the most powerful processor powering any android phone today.

For more on specifications, read this

The phone features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 20 megapixel configuration and have an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras support portrait mode, Auto HDR among various other features. At the front the phone has a 16 megapixel selfie snapper with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.7 and houses a 3,300 mAh Li-Po battery. The phone supports a Dash Charge which charges your battery to up to 80 percent in less than half an hour.