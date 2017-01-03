Gold import has increased in the last one month, says MMTC

Gold import has increased in the last one month, says Ved Prakash, CMD of MMTC.
Jan 03, 2017, 12.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Gold import has increased in the last one month, says MMTC

Gold import has increased in the last one month, says Ved Prakash, CMD of MMTC.

Gold import has increased in the last one month, says Ved Prakash, CMD of MMTC .

MMTC does not have any big strategic assets to divest. However, we have some land in Goa, Bihar and Delhi, said Prakash.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said the company has no plans to sell land assets in Bihar, Goa & Delhi.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

