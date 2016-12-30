Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Pune

Spread across 5.5 acres, the project will offer 5.6 lakh sqft of saleable area and will be developed as a modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said in a statement issued here.
Dec 30, 2016, 12.06 PM | Source: PTI

Spread across 5.5 acres, the project will offer 5.6 lakh sqft of saleable area and will be developed as a modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said in a statement issued here.

Realty firm Godrej Properties today said it has entered into a partnership to develop a residential group housing project in Pune.

Spread across 5.5 acres, the project will offer 5.6 lakh sqft of saleable area and will be developed as a modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said in a statement issued here.

This project will be developed under the profit share arrangement.

"Pune is a key growth market for us. This will be our 11th project in Pune. We look forward to delivering a good project and to continue growing our presence in this market," Pirojsha Godrej, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Properties said.

Tags  Realty firm Godrej Properties residential group housing project Pirojsha Godrej

