Dec 30, 2016, 12.06 PM | Source: PTI
Spread across 5.5 acres, the project will offer 5.6 lakh sqft of saleable area and will be developed as a modern residential development comprising apartments of various configurations, the company said in a statement issued here.
Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Pune
This project will be developed under the profit share arrangement.
"Pune is a key growth market for us. This will be our 11th project in Pune. We look forward to delivering a good project and to continue growing our presence in this market," Pirojsha Godrej, Managing Director and CEO, Godrej Properties said.
