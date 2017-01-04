Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months

This represents more than 75 percent of the 400 apartments that were opened for sale, making it one of the most successful recent residential launches, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 01.24 PM | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months

This represents more than 75 percent of the 400 apartments that were opened for sale, making it one of the most successful recent residential launches, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months

This represents more than 75 percent of the 400 apartments that were opened for sale, making it one of the most successful recent residential launches, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months
Realty firm Godrej Properties today said over 300 apartments of Godrej Greens housing project in Pune have been sold within two months of its launch despite a slowdown in the market.

This represents more than 75 percent of the 400 apartments that were opened for sale, making it one of the most successful recent residential launches, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the sales booking value of 300 flats.

Godrej Greens, a part of a larger 31 acre residential development at Undri, is spread across 10 acres.

Godrej Properties MD and CEO Pirojsha Godrej said, "We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Greens. We consider Pune a critical growth opportunity for our company and hope to have many more successful launches in the city.

Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 11.98 million square meters (129.56 million square feet) in 12 cities.

Tags  Realty firm Godrej Properties Godrej Greens housing project

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months

Failed to connect to MySQL: Too many connections

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.