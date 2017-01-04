Godrej Properties sells 300 units in Pune during last 2 months

Realty firm Godrej Properties today said over 300 apartments of Godrej Greens housing project in Pune have been sold within two months of its launch despite a slowdown in the market.

This represents more than 75 percent of the 400 apartments that were opened for sale, making it one of the most successful recent residential launches, the Mumbai-based developer said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the sales booking value of 300 flats.

Godrej Greens, a part of a larger 31 acre residential development at Undri, is spread across 10 acres.

Godrej Properties MD and CEO Pirojsha Godrej said, "We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Greens. We consider Pune a critical growth opportunity for our company and hope to have many more successful launches in the city.

Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 11.98 million square meters (129.56 million square feet) in 12 cities.