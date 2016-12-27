Dec 27, 2016, 04.10 PM | Source: PTI
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification is globally recognized the highest rating for sustainable buildings.
Godrej Properties BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating
"With this achievement, Godrej BKC becomes the only multi-occupant building in BKC, Mumbai's new commercial center, to be LEED Platinum certified," Godrej Properties said in a statement.
At 1.3 million sq ft, Godrej BKC is one of the largest luxury commercial projects in Mumbai. The building received its occupation certificate in May 2016 and has several marquee tenants. Cutting-edge sustainability features throughout the building design ensures that energy requirements are minimized and water is conserved.
