Godrej Properties BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification is globally recognized the highest rating for sustainable buildings.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 27, 2016, 04.10 PM | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties' BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification is globally recognized the highest rating for sustainable buildings.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Godrej Properties BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification is globally recognized the highest rating for sustainable buildings.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Godrej Properties BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd today said that its commercial project 'Godrej BKC' in Mumbai has received the LEED Platinum certification for developing green buildings.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification is globally recognized the highest rating for sustainable buildings.

"With this achievement, Godrej BKC becomes the only multi-occupant building in BKC, Mumbai's new commercial center, to be LEED Platinum certified," Godrej Properties said in a statement.

At 1.3 million sq ft, Godrej BKC is one of the largest luxury commercial projects in Mumbai. The building received its occupation certificate in May 2016 and has several marquee tenants. Cutting-edge sustainability features throughout the building design ensures that energy requirements are minimized and water is conserved.


Tags  PTI Godrej Properties Realty firm LEED Platinum certification Godrej BKC

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Godrej Properties BKC project in Mumbai gets LEED rating
Wire News
Platinum Member
683 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login