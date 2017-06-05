App
Jun 05, 2017 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties adds new housing project in NCR

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties said in a statement that it has entered into the Sohna real estate market to develop a group housing project, offering about 1.7 million sq ft of saleable area.

Godrej Properties adds new housing project in NCR

Realty firm Godrej Properties today said it will develop a new group housing project at Sohna, Gurugram, with a saleable area of 1.7 million sq ft.

This is its eighth project in the national capital region.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties said in a statement that it has entered into the Sohna real estate market to develop a group housing project, offering about 1.7 million sq ft of saleable area.

However, it did not disclose the name of the land owner with whom it has formed partnership to develop the project.

Godrej Properties said it entered the NCR market about five years back and has established itself as one of the market leaders in Gurugram. It expects to replicate this success in other parts of NCR.

Commenting on the new project, company's executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said, "This strengthens our development portfolio in NCR and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence across India's leading cities."

Godrej Properties, part of Godrej group, is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 134.69 million sq ft in 12 cities.

