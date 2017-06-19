Godrej Consumer gets shareholder nod to issue bonus share

App
Jun 19, 2017 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Consumer Products said it has got shareholder approval to issue bonus share of Re 1 each for every existing share.

The ordinary resolution to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 is approved by the shareholders, the company informed the BSE in a filing.

According to the statement, it was proposed to issue one bonus share of Re 1 each for every existing share.

Besides, the shareholders also approved the proposal to increase the share capital of the company.

