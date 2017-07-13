App
Jul 13, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

GoDaddy appoints Nikhil Arora as VP and MD India

Web services firm GoDaddy today said it has appointed Nikhil Arora as Vice President and Managing Director of its India operations.

Arora will lead corporate strategy, business development and customer experience for GoDaddy in India, the company said in a statement.

"India has an estimated 460 million users online and an increasing mobile internet environment, so SMBs are taking their ventures online to attract customers and extend their brands," GoDaddy International Executive Vice President Andrew Low Ah Kee said.

