App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir to start new daily flight between Bengaluru, New Delhi

"The new additional service has been introduced in response to a growing demand in this sector, particularly from corporate travellers," GoAir said in a statement.

GoAir to start new daily flight between Bengaluru, New Delhi

Low-cost carrier GoAir will introduce a new flight between Bengaluru and New Delhi this week, taking the total daily direct flights on the route to three.

The additional flight will come into effect from June 24.

"The new additional service has been introduced in response to a growing demand in this sector, particularly from corporate travellers," GoAir said in a statement.

The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 11.35 am and land in Delhi at 2.20 pm.

On the return leg, the plane will depart from Indira Gandhi International airport here at 3.05 pm and will land in Bengaluru at 6 pm.

With this addition, GoAir will operate 1,225 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

tags #aviation #Bengaluru #Business #GoAir

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.