GoAir to start new daily flight between Bengaluru, New Delhi

Low-cost carrier GoAir will introduce a new flight between Bengaluru and New Delhi this week, taking the total daily direct flights on the route to three.

The additional flight will come into effect from June 24.

"The new additional service has been introduced in response to a growing demand in this sector, particularly from corporate travellers," GoAir said in a statement.

The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 11.35 am and land in Delhi at 2.20 pm.

On the return leg, the plane will depart from Indira Gandhi International airport here at 3.05 pm and will land in Bengaluru at 6 pm.

With this addition, GoAir will operate 1,225 weekly flights to 23 destinations.