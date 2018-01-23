GoAir offers Republic Day discount sale

The Wadia Group-promoted airline and currently operates over 1544 flights per week to 23 domestic destinations.
Budget carrier GoAir has announced all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726 across its entire domestic network under a limited period scheme.
The travel validity for the tickets booked under the 5-day Republic Day offer, starting mid-night today, stands between March 1 and December 31, 2018, GoAir said in a release today.
