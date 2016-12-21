GoAir offers fares starting as low Rs 999 for limited period

Domestic carriers continue to woo customers with heavy discounted ticket prices, with no-frills GoAir today offering fares starting as low as Rs 999 for a limited period over its entire route network.
Dec 21, 2016, 05.41 PM | Source: PTI

Under the offer, "Christmas campaign", passengers can fly across all 23 sectors operated by GoAir at all inclusive fares starting as low as Rs 999 for the travel period from January 9 to April 15, 2017, the airline said in a release.

The bookings for availing special fares can be made from today till December 31, it added.

GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customer to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year, the release said adding GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience, during the festive season.

The Rs 999 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents), it said.

Besides limited seats, the offer is available on first-come-first-served basis, the airline said.

Tags  GoAir festive Christmas campaign airline
