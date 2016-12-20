Goa Shipyard to begin work on developing MCMVs in mid-2017

The work on building and designing ambitious Mine Countermeasures Vessels (MCMV) would begin in Goa Shipyard Limited by May-June next year, Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said here.

"Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has been given orders worth Rs 36,000 crore by the Defence Ministry, Parrikar said addressing BJP's Vijay Sankalp rally last evening in Dabolim constituency.

When we took over in 2012, the turnover of Goa Shipyard was Rs 500 crore per annum. Now it has grown to Rs 1,200 crore per annum. Within two years, the turnover has doubled," the minister said.

"Now they have got order of Rs 36,000 crore (of building MCMVs) which they need to complete in ten years, the work on which will begin in May-June coming year, he added.

He said the GSL is currently creating infrastructure required to take up such a huge contract.

"For next ten years, they will have a turnover of Rs 3,600 crore annually. Their capacity is of Rs 1,200 crore so they will have to outsource the work, Parrikar said.

"Around 8,000-10,000 employment oppurtunities would be created through Goa Shipyard Limited," he added.