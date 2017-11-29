Goa mulls levying fee on trucks carrying fish outside state

In a bid to ensure better availability of good quality fish in the local markets, the Goa government is mulling to impose a tax on the trucks carrying fish for sale outside the state.

"We are seriously thinking about imposing a certain fee on the trucks that carry fish from Goa to the states like Karnataka. The fee would be imposed on the state border," state Fisheries Minister Vinod Paliencar told reporters.

He, however, said the fisheries department is yet to decide on how much fee should be imposed on these trucks as the idea of levying it is still at a preliminary stage.

"Imposing fee might act as a deterrent for the fish traders and stop them from selling their catch outside the state," he added.

Paliencar said every attempt would be made to discourage the export of fish from Goa as it leaves no good catch in the local markets.

Even in the past, he had expressed his desire to provide quality fish to Goans, which is usually exported, leaving poor quality fish in the local markets.

The minister said the state government is working overtime to curb "illegal practices" in the fishing trade.

He said show-cause notices have been issued to the 300 fishermen for allegedly indulging in illegal practices.

He said their licences would be cancelled if they don't give a satisfactory reply. "The fishermen would be given 10-15 days time to respond to the notices," he said.

According to the minister, the Goa government has increased the police presence along the fishing jetties in the state to stop any kind of illegalities.