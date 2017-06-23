Goa govt to sign MoU with Union govt for cancer centre at GMCH

App
Jun 23, 2017 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

"The proposal for setting up the regional cancer centre at GMCH was pending for last one year. We have located the file and state health secretary will be signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre over this project in next 8-10 days," Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Goa government is planning to sign a pact with the Union health ministry to set up a regional cancer centre at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.

"The proposal for setting up the regional cancer centre at GMCH was pending for last one year. We have located the file and state health secretary will be signing the Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre over this project in next 8-10 days," Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation (GIDC) will be putting up the facilities required for the Rs 45 crore project, he said.

"Necessary instructions have been given to the state bureaucracy. This will be one of the flagship projects of Goa government," the minister said.

Rane said that cancer is quite prevalent and has even overtaken the cases of cardiology in Goa.

"I will go all out to ensure that the Goa medical college has its own regional cancer centre, and will work under the guidance of the chief minister to ensure that the MoU for it is signed at the earliest," he said.

tags #Business #Goa government #Union Health Ministry

