Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO at powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "A buy in a Vedanta to play the market both ways. Metal space is looking good, I would want to go long in Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 240, target of Rs 252."

"A sell in Indiabulls Real Estate , that is showing weakness, some more trading downside is what I can see in the coming few days. Keep stop loss of Rs 150 and target of Rs 135," he added.